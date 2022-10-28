Varun Dhawan lifts Kriti Sanon in his arms during Bhediya song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon unveiled the song Thumkeshwari from their upcoming film Bhediya
The funky dance number was officially released in the presence of the lead actors, director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya
The actors performed on the song and also posed for the shutterbugs
During the event, Varun also lifted Kriti in his arms
Kriti also shook a leg with Ganesh
They also unveiled 25 ft poster of Bhediya at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra
For the event, Kriti opted for a beautiful light blue saree and sleeveless blouse
On the other hand, Varun wore black leather pants and off-white kurta
Bhediya will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022
