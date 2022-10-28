Varun Dhawan lifts Kriti Sanon in his arms during Bhediya song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon unveiled the song Thumkeshwari from their upcoming film Bhediya

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The funky dance number was officially released in the presence of the lead actors, director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors performed on the song and also posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

During the event, Varun also lifted Kriti in his arms

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti also shook a leg with Ganesh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They also unveiled 25 ft poster of Bhediya at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the event, Kriti opted for a beautiful light blue saree and sleeveless blouse

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, Varun wore black leather pants and off-white kurta

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhediya will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

