Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: Times the 'Padmaavat' actress aced the traditional look

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
Born on October 28, 1986, Aditi Rao Hydari will celebrate her 36th birthday this year. Aditi has mainly worked in the Hindi and Tamil film industries. She made her film debut with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi' in 2006
Aditi went on to have major to minor supporting roles in several Hindi films, like 'Rockstar', 'Murder 3', 'Wazir', and the historic period drama 'Padmaavat'
She often leaves her fans mesmerized with her beautiful pictures
Coming from two royal lineages, Aditi indeed looks like a princess in her printed green suit
Aditi's traditional looks often leave everyone in awe of the star
Aditi looked exquisite in a spaghetti-strap white suit which she paired with a white choker and nude heels
She looked ethereal as she posed for cameras in daylight
Aditi absolutely rocked this vintage saree look
Aditi looked stunning as she posed in an ivory-coloured saree which she paired with a emerald pendant choker
Aditi looked gorgeous in this purple embroidered lehenga
Aditi looked majestic as she posed in this wedding couture multi-coloured lehenga
Aditi shared this look from her 'Brides Today' photoshoot with her beloved fans
