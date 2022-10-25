Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: Best movies of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
Raveena Tandon was born on October 26, 1972. Her father Ravi Tandon is a renowned film director. She made her acting debut in the 1991 action film 'Patthar Ke Phool'
Raveena established herself as a leading actress with movies like 'Dilwale', 'Mohra', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' and 'Ziddi'
Released in 1994, 'Mohra' is an action thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' is considered one of the most famous songs by the actress
Released in 1994 'Andaz Apna Apna' is a comedy film. It has an iconic star cast of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor appearing in lead roles. Over the years, this movie has emerged as a cult classic
'Ziddi' is a 1997 action film, starring Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon in the lead. Raveena played the role of a club dancer named 'Jaya Pradhan'. The movie went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1997
'Aatish: Feel the Fire' is a 1994 action crime film. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles
'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', released in 1996, is an action thriller and the fourth installment of the 'Khiladi' series. Raveena played the love interest 'Priya' in this film
'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' is a 2002 released comedy film, directed by Harmesh Malhotra, starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Johnny Lever
'Dilwale' is a 1994 romantic action film starring Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal. The film was declared a superhit at the box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 1994
'Dulhe Raja' is a 1998 -romantic comedy film, where Raveena is paired with Govinda. Raveena played the role of a business tycoon's daughter named 'Kiran Singhania'
'Rajaji' is a 1999 comedy film produced and directed by Vimal Kumar. This film is a rough remake of the 1982 Rakesh Roshan film 'Kaamchor'
