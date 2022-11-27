Varun Dhawan gets mobbed by female fans in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotions of his film Bhediya

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He surprised his fans as she visited a multiplex in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, he got mobbed by several female fans, who wanted to take selfies with the actor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun was all smiles as he clicked pictures with them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor wore blue jeans, white printed t-shirt and a black jacket. He completed his look with a cap

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhediya has received mixed reviews from fans and critics

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

