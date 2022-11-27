Varun Dhawan gets mobbed by female fans in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotions of his film Bhediya
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He surprised his fans as she visited a multiplex in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, he got mobbed by several female fans, who wanted to take selfies with the actor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Varun was all smiles as he clicked pictures with them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor wore blue jeans, white printed t-shirt and a black jacket. He completed his look with a cap
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bhediya has received mixed reviews from fans and critics
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!