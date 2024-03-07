Vantage in Desert: Aston Martin's New Safety Car To Be Debuted In Saudi Grand Prix

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 07, 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage Formula 1 Safety Car will be showcased and put into use at Formula 1 races of 2024.
The debut of the new Vantage at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix adds an exciting element to the event.
The new Vantage boasts a powerful four-liter V8 twin-turbo engine.
The front splitter, rear wing, and floor have undergone revisions, enhancing the car's aerodynamic performance.
'Fastest and driver focused', is how Aston Martin has described the Vantage.
German driver Bernd Mayländer will be handling the Vantage.
A Safety Car is deployed in motorsport events when there is an immediate hazard on the track, such as an accident, obstruction, or adverse weather conditions.
