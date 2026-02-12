Valentine's Week 2026: Want To Celebrate Love On Hug Day? Visit These Beautiful Places In Goa

By: Sunanda Singh | February 12, 2026
If you're planning a romantic getaway in Goa, here are 7 perfect places to celebrate love with your partner, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Dudhsagar Falls, a natural wonder and one of India's most popular destinations, cascades down with a milky white hue, earning it the name Milk Falls. Its sheer height and beauty are sure to leave visitors in awe.
Butterfly Beach in Goa is worth visiting. The popular beach provides stunning scenery, crystal clear water, and a tranquil atmosphere.
Vagator Beach is known for its scenic views, especially in the early morning and dusk.
Netravali Bubbling Lake is another place to visit in Goa. The Lake offers the view of bubbles that pop up from different regions.
Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary is home to numerous birds and it is the best place for bird and nature lovers. Visitors can take a boat ride through the mangroves and enjoy the mesmerising surroundings.
Betalbatim Beach is another place that you shouldn't miss. It is renowned for evening sightings of bioluminescent plankton and occasional dolphin spotting.
