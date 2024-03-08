V For Vivo: Chinese Phone Maker Launches The New V30

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 08, 2024

The mobile comes in three variants, Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green.

The Vivo V30 has display of 6.78-inch, with the dimensions of 1260x2800.

The device's rear camera comes with a 50MP + 50MP configuration.

The device runs on FuntouchOS 14 (Android 14)

The 128GB variant comes with a 8GB RAM, The 256GB comes with a 12GB RAM.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R are some of the other choices in the segment.

The Vivo V30 series starts at Rs 33,999.

Thanks For Reading!

