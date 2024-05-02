V For Vande Bharat: Much Anticipated Inter-City Metro Rakes In Final Stages

By: G R Mukesh | May 02, 2024
Vande Bharat Metro is an upcoming short-journey, inter-city service.
This is supposed to succeed the existing MEMU services.
These shimmering trains will consist of 16 air-conditioned coaches.
The trains will be able to notch up the top speed of 130 km/h.
These trains will be able to take in a minimum of 280 passengers.
Vande Bharat Metro will be equipped with the much discussed Kavach security system.
The project is in its final stages and is expected to enter the testing phase later this year in July.
