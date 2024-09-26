Urmila Matondkar To Jayam Ravi: 7 Celebrities Who Ended Their Marriages This Year

By: Manisha Karki | September 26, 2024
South actor Jayam Ravi announced his divorce with his wife Aarti Ravi in September 2024. Later, his wife Aarti responded to the actor's divorce announcement, stating that she was not aware of it and that he made the choice voluntarily.
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar shocked fans with the news of their divorce after 8 years of marriage. The reason for their separation is still unknown. However, a source informs that the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms.
The star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their split on July 18, 2024. According to reports, the couple's divorce was due to their differing personalities and lifestyles. The couple is now co-parenting their son Agastya.
One of the most controversial separations of the year has been between television actress Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. He announced their separation in May 2024. After spending eight months in Kenya with Nikhil, Dalljiet returned to India with her kid, Jaydon, who accused Nikhil of engaging in an extramarital affair.
Hema Malini’s daughter and Bollywood actress Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani ended their marriage almost after 12 years. The duo announced their divorce on February 7, 2024.
After 14 years of marriage, actress Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang announced their divorce in January 2024. The couple has a daughter named Rianna.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce proceedings reportedly began in late 2022. They confirmed in a statement issued on January 21, 2024, stating that the pair had been apart for several months.
