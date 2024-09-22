From Ranjeet To Balwant: 8 Remarkable Villainous Roles Played By Prem Chopra, As He Turns 89

By: Manisha Karki | September 22, 2024
Legendary actor Prem Chopra is renowned for his iconic villain roles in Indian cinema. He is known for his iconic villainous roles. As the legend turns 89 on Monday (September 23), let’s celebrate his life and cinematic journey by remembering some of his top performances
He played the powerful and wealthy antagonist Prem Chopra in the 1973 film Bobby
Prem nailed his performance as Puran ‘Kumar’ in the 1967 film Upkar
Another memorable role was that of Kailash, a manipulative character in the tragic love story Kati Patang, which was released in 1971
He won hearts with his breakout performance as a villain Ramesh in 1966 film Teesri Manzil
Prem portrayed Birju Gupta, a wayward son in 1969 film Do Raaste, which earned him widespread acclaim
He also played the suave and dangerous character Ranjeet in 1976 film Do Anjaane
One of his much-loved roles was as Shambhu Singh in 1981 film Kranti
In Trishul, his character, Balwant Rai, became one of the most hated villains, thanks to his nasty and cunning expressions
