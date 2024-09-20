25 Years Of Kareena Kapoor: Jab We Met To Talaash, 10 Best Films To Watch On Her Birthday

By: Manisha Karki | September 20, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan has captivated audiences with her impressive filmography. The actress turns a year older on Saturday (September 21), which also marks her 25 years in the film industry. Let’s take a look at her 10 remarkable performances:
Kareena played the role of Sonia Saxena and impressed fans as a lawyer in the 2004 film Aitraaz
Her portrayal of Geet, a vibrant and carefree girl, in the 2007 film Jab We Met, earned her widespread acclaim
Kareena's performance as Mahi Arora, a struggling actress, in the 2012 film Heroine was praised by critics
She played Rosie, a mysterious prostitute, in the 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within which added depth to the thriller
Her breakout role as Pooja Sharma aka Poo showcased her comic timing in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Kareena also played a complex and emotional character of Dolly Mishra in the 2006 film Omkara
She made her strides as a great performer in the 2003 film Chameli. She played the role of a sex worker
Her comedy role as Ekta, a quirky and lovable wife, in the 2008 film Golmaal Returns entertained the audiences
Kareena's character as Pia Sahastrabuddhe, a beautiful and intelligent girl, added charm to the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots
Her performance in the 2023 film Jaane Jaan, as a mother who murders her husband, sparked thrill on screen
