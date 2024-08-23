Uorfi Javed Exudes Mandakini Vibes In Bejewelled Outfit At Follow Kar Lo Yaar Premiere In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | August 23, 2024
Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed made everyone skip a beat as she arrived for the premiere of her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar in Mumbai on Thursday
The actress looked no less than an 'apsara' in her bejewelled outfit with chunky jewellery
Uorfi decked herself up in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture for her big day
She paired her outfit with the chunkiest jewellery pieces, that included layers of heavy necklaces, huge golden chandbalis and temple-style bangles
She pulled her hair back in a neat braid, which too was again adorned with precious jewellery
The actress looked breathtaking and netizens touted it as one of her best looks till date
Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a web series which gives an insight into the life of the sensation that Uorfi is
