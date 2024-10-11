Unseen PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Hug With Vedang Raina At Jigra Screening

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 11, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's much-awaited movie, Jigra has finally released today, October 11, 2024. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared unseen photos from the film's screening, which took place recently
Photo Via Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Vasan Bala, the director of Jigra, is seen happily posing with the film's poster that features Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, who play siblings in jigra, can be seen sharing a heartfelt hug
All smiles! Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions
Alia Bhatt, plays the role of Satya Anand in Jigra, who is on a mission to save her younger brother, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail
Jigra's filming took place in Mumbai and Singapore
