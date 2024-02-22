Unfiltered Photos Of Tripti Dimri In The Midst Of Nature

By: Sachin T | February 22, 2024
Actress Tripti Dimri, who shot to fame with the 2023 blockbuster Animal, turns 30 on February 23, 2024
Tripti was declared the new national crush soon after Animal released, and despite having limited screen time, she emerged to be one of the highlights of the film
Her social media followers doubled within days and she became an overnight sensation across the country
Not many know but Tripti is an avid nature lover, and when not shooting, she makes sure to spend most of her time outdoors, in the lap of nature
The actress herself hails from the picturesque hills of Garhwal in the state of Uttarakhand
One look at Tripti's Instagram and one can safely say that she is the happiest when she is surrounded by the nature
Tripti marked her acting debut in 2017 with the film Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles
However, it was her 2018 film Laila Majnu which got her recognition, and her performance was lauded by the critics
Tripti grabbed eyeballs with her performance in the web films, Bulbbul and Qala, and in both the films, she was seen playing the lead
Post her claim to fame with Animal, Tripti will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, among others
