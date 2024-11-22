Unfiltered Excitment: Mini Cooper Convertible Promises 'The Experience'

By: G R Mukesh | November 22, 2024
The Mini Cooper Convertible is oriented in British class and attempts to express ease of class and thrill.
Inside, the car is embellished with the iconic round touchscreen and a small panel of buttons and switches.
The element of minimalism is at the core of the design and style of the hatchback.
This convertible has the same mechanicals as the Mini Cooper petrol hatchback.
The car runs on three-cylinder Cooper C. The engine gives the top performance of 154 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.
The Audi Q3 and the Nissan X Trail are some of the other cars on the market.
The Mini Cooper Convertible is estimated to be priced between Rs 38 lakh and Rs 52 lakh.`
