Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

By: G R Mukesh | August 22, 2024
The 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally according to Ford, has been purposefully designed for off-road adventures.
The car has a range of 426.4 km and can scale 0-100 km in 3.4 seconds.
Inside the car has a 10.2" Digital Instrument Panel Cluster Screen and ambient multi-colour lighting.
The car has an extended-range with the battery 91kWh usable capacity.
The 91kWh variant can give the top performance of 365 hp and 500 lb.-ft. of torque.
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the 2024 Kia EV6 are some of the other cars in the same segment.
The 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally is estimated to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh.
