Ultra-Performance Hybrid Powertrain: New Continental GT Speed

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 29, 2024
The new Bentley Continental GT Speed's incredible new Ultra-Performance Hybrid Powertrain combines the familiar V8 power with an unheard-of torque boost from its electric motor.
A gorgeous First Edition is offered in a restricted quantity. outfitted with a number of characteristics that amply demonstrate its status.
The dashboard, headrests, and treadplates all prominently display the 'Speed' emblem, which makes it obvious to other passengers.
With an emphasis on technical finishes and sporting detail, the new Continental GT Speed offers you nearly endless customization options.
With the optional Bentley Rotating Display, you can quickly transition between the central touchscreen and a veneered panel with three conventional analogue gauges.
From the sports exhaust finisher at the back to the matrix grille up front, the exterior detailing has been given a dark tint.
Thanks For Reading!