Tunisia’s shock win over France maybe overturned after Les Bleus file complaint, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
The French football federation is filing a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's disallowed goal at the end of a 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the World Cup
Griezmann drilled in a low shot in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time on Wednesday. Referee Matthew Conger ruled out the equaliser following a video review
The FFF's statement said the goal was "unfairly refused" but did not elaborate, amid reports it focused on the fact referee Matthew Conger restarted the match then blew the final whistle — after which he consulted VAR and ruled out Griezmann's goal
Griezmann was in an offside position when a cross came over but then retreated and appeared to be played back into an onside position following a Tunisia defender's deflection when he shot into the bottom left corner
The FFF said that it had 24 hours from the end of the match to file an official complaint with governing body FIFA
But the regulations state, clearly, that once play has restarted after a stoppage, no decisions can be reversed
Defending champion France finished atop Group D on goal difference from Australia and will face Poland in the last 16 on Sunday
It was Tunisia's third victory at a World Cup, and it was France's first loss at the tournament since the 2014 quarterfinals, when Germany beat the team 1-0
France having already qualified for the last 16 stage opted to rest a number of players, including Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud
