Tunisia seal famous 1-0 win over defending champs France, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

Tunisia registered a massive 1-0 upset over defending champs France in the final Group d match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday

AFP

But despite the win, Tunisia missed out on knockout berth

AFP

Defending champion France have not won its three World Cup group-stage matches since winning its first title in 1998

AFP

Wahbi Khazri scored the opening goal for Tunisia as the North African country moved into the second position and looked set to seal the knock-out berth

AFP

But their joy was short-lived as Australia scored in the 60th minute through Mathew Leckie against Denmark to move back in the qualifying spot

AFP

An intruder brought the match to a halt as stewards carried the fan away

AFP

France coach Didier Deschamps introduced Kylian Mpappe in the search of an equaliser

AFP

Antoine Griezmann scored the equaliser for France in the dying minutes of the game

But the VAR intervention disallowed the Griezmann's goal and Tunisia were declared winners

AFP

Tunisian fans broke into jubilation after their teams famous win

AFP

