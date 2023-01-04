Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: Happiest photos of the late actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Tunisha Sharma's family celebrates her 21st birth anniversary today (January 4)
The actress passed away just days before turning 21
Tunisha died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
She had hung herself in the makeup room of her show
Tunisha's demise at such a young age has left the entire nation shellshocked
Tunisha was reportedly depressed over her breakup with co-star Sheezan Khan
Sheezan was arrested on December 25 and is currently lodged in jail for abetting her suicide
Sheezan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq Naaz had planned to throw a grand party on Tunisha's birthday
Tunisha was one happy soul during her lifetime and her pictures on social media are proof
Tunisha had also been a part of films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Kahaani 2'
