Tunisha Sharma Death: Photos with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022

Actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead at the sets of her TV show on December 24

Her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetting to her suicide

Sheezan reportedly broke up with Tunisha just 15 days before her death

He told the police that the Shraddha Walkar murder case of Delhi forced him to end things with Tunisha

Sheezan also claimed that Tunisha tried to end her life a few days ago as well

Sheezan cited different religions and age gap as reasons behind breaking up with Tunisha

Tunisha's mother has accused Sheezan of cheating on her, using her, despite being involved with another woman

Following breakup with Sheezan, Tunisha reportedly slipped into depression which led her to ending her life

Sheezan is best known as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar

Both Tunisha and Sheezan also reportedly had lunch together on the sets of their show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' just minutes before her death

Tunisha had also shared a number of pictures with Shazeen's sister and actress Falaq Naaz

