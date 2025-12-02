Travel: Top 5 Wellness Retreats In India For The Perfect Year-End Reset

By: Sunanda Singh | December 02, 2025
From yoga and meditation to Ayurveda therapies, mindful nutrition, and holistic healing, India's serene wellness retreats offer the perfect escape.
Here are five rejuvenating retreats ideal for a year-end reset, each offering its own pathway to relaxation, restoration, and inner revitalisation.
Atmantan Wellness Resort is situated close to Pune and faces the tranquil Sahyadri Hills and Mulshi Lake. This opulent getaway offers lush scenery, nutritious meals, and holistic treatments
Raga Svara is a boutique luxury retreat operated by a family, which is situated in Rajkot, Gujarat. It focuses on comprehensive education and wellness
Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, Ananda is an internationally acclaimed retreat that combines Ayurveda, yoga, and Vedanta with global spa treatments
Dharamsala is another serene escape from a bustling city. You can attend Om Yoga Ashram for silent retreats, learn Buddhist meditation, sound healings, yoga and more
Kerala is the birthplace of Ayurveda, and Kovalam offers the perfect blend of beachside relaxation and traditional healing. The Beach and Lake Ayurvedic Resort, which is situated at Pozhikkara Beach, Pachalloor, Kovalam, offers all.
