5 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Maharashtra For A Perfect Winter Escape

By: Rahul M | December 02, 2025
Maharashtra’s hill stations come alive during winter, offering misty mornings, crisp air, and scenic landscapes perfect for a peaceful escape.
Whether you love panoramic views, forest trails, or simply want a break from the city rush, these five destinations promise a refreshing winter retreat
Lonavala: Close to Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is perfect for a short 1–2 day winter break. Expect misty hills, Tiger Point, and fort treks, with budgets ranging from ₹5,000–₹10,000 per person
Mahabaleshwar: A winter favourite, Mahabaleshwar offers foggy mornings, strawberry farms, and viewpoints like Arthur's Seat. A 2–3 day trip costs about ₹7,000–₹15,000 per person, depending on travel, stay, and food
Matheran: Asia’s only automobile-free hill station is ideal for quiet winter walks, horse rides, and stunning cliffside views. A 2-day visit typically costs ₹5,000–₹10,000 per person
Bhandardara: A peaceful lakeside retreat, Bhandardara is best for camping, stargazing, and hikes. Plan a 2–3 day trip with costs around ₹6,000–₹14,000 per person
Amboli: Known for its lush forests and serene viewpoints, Amboli is perfect for a relaxed 2–3 day winter stay, with budgets between ₹7,000–₹13,000 per person
