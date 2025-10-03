Travel: 7 Beautiful Waterfalls To Explore In Sri Lanka

By: Sunanda Singh | October 03, 2025
Ravana Falls in Sri Lanka is a famous sightseeing attraction in the Uva province of Sri Lanka. It currently ranks as one of the widest falls in the country.
Canva
Diyaluma Falls is the second-highest waterfall in Sri Lanka. The incredible fall is a must-visit for nature lovers.
Canva
Ramboda Falls is another waterfall to visit. It is 109 m high and it is the eleventh tallest waterfall in Sri Lanka.
Canva
Dunhinda Falls is another famous fall near Badulla, with a height of 64 meters.
X/ @SriLankanVibe
Bambarakanda Falls is the tallest waterfall in the country, cascading down 263 meters (863 ft).
X/ @himalkk
Baker's Falls is located inside the Horton Plains National Park, on a tributary of the Belihul Oya.
X/ @GoshanColo
Laxapana Falls is the 8th highest waterfall in Sri Lanka and the 625th highest in the world. It is situated in the Maskeliya area in the Nuwara Eliya District.
X/ @nuwaus
Thanks For Reading!