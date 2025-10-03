Travel: 7 Beautiful Waterfalls To Explore In Sri Lanka

By: Sunanda Singh | October 03, 2025

Ravana Falls in Sri Lanka is a famous sightseeing attraction in the Uva province of Sri Lanka. It currently ranks as one of the widest falls in the country.

Canva

Diyaluma Falls is the second-highest waterfall in Sri Lanka. The incredible fall is a must-visit for nature lovers.

Canva

Ramboda Falls is another waterfall to visit. It is 109 m high and it is the eleventh tallest waterfall in Sri Lanka.

Canva

Dunhinda Falls is another famous fall near Badulla, with a height of 64 meters.

X/ @SriLankanVibe

Bambarakanda Falls is the tallest waterfall in the country, cascading down 263 meters (863 ft).

X/ @himalkk

Baker's Falls is located inside the Horton Plains National Park, on a tributary of the Belihul Oya.

X/ @GoshanColo

Laxapana Falls is the 8th highest waterfall in Sri Lanka and the 625th highest in the world. It is situated in the Maskeliya area in the Nuwara Eliya District.

X/ @nuwaus

Thanks For Reading!

Travel: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Jharkhand
Find out More