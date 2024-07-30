PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Jharkhand During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 30, 2024
Jharkhand, a haven for nature lovers, is distinguished by its majestic mountains, meandering rivers, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant greenery.
Dimna Lake, a serene reservoir nestled on the Kharkai River, is a tranquil oasis surrounded by picturesque mountains and lush greenery.
The Hundru Falls is one of the highest waterfall in India. It is one of the popular picnic destination in the state.
Tirkut Hill, or Tirkut Pahar, is situated in Deoghar. The marvelous place is famous for trekking and hiking.
If you want to explore the state, you should start your journey from Baidyanath Temple. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.
Dassam Falls is another famous waterfall located in the state capital, Ranchi. It provides a splendid view of the surrounding.
Mayurakshi River is one of the significant rivers of Jharkhand. It provides a mesmerising view of its surroundings.
Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park is home to numerous flora and fauna and Blackbuck is one of them.
