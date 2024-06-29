Top 7 Vada Pav Joints To Try In Mumbai This Monsoon

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 29, 2024
Ashok Vadapav near Kirti College in Dadar in one of the most popular joints in Mumbai. It is a mouth watering plate to have in any season.
Images from Pinterest
Situated right outside CSMT station, Aaram Vadapav is one the oldest joints in Mumbai. They have variety of Vadapav's such as Schezwan Vadapav, Mayo Vadapav and Cheese Vadapav.
Shivaji Vada Pav was started by Nainar family three decades ago and it has become a brand today. It is situated right outside Mithibai college in Vile Parle.
Graduate Vada Pav is a family run business and they serve around 2000 customers every single day. The numbers go higher in rainy season. It is situated at Byculla Railway Station at Byculla East.
Gajanan Vada Pav at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Road, Naupada, Thane West has been serving Vada Pav's since 1978. They're famous for their special chutney and the consistency of its taste from years!
Samrat Vada Pav at Nehru Road, Vile Parle East is unique as they add a mixture of coconut to their Vada Pav.
Khidki Vadapav gained its name after a couple started selling Vadapav's from their window (khidki) in 1968 and have now become a brand. Their crispy hot Vada Pav's continue to stay favourite among residents. It is situated at Tilak Chowk, Kalyan, Maharashtra.