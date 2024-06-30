Monsoon Mania: 7 Comfort Foods Without Which The Rainy Season Is Incomplete

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 30, 2024
Monsoon is a season of refreshing downpours and cool breezes, making us indulge in comforting culinary delight. Here are seven foods to savour this rainy season.
All images from Canva
Roasted Corn or Bhutta is a monsoon favourite street food. The smoky and juicy roasted corn is served hot, complemented by a tangy mix of lemon juice, salt and chilli powder. It remains one of the comfort foods to have on cold, rainy days.
Pipping hot onion pakora is a must-have evening snack during the monsoon. Pair it with a hot cup of masala chai and enjoy the comfort treat.
A hot bowl of yummy vegetable soup isn't just a healthier option but a warm food to savour this rainy season.
Mumbaikar's favourite street food, Vada Pav, is a comforting snack loved by many. Holding vada pav in one hand and a hot chai in another is the best way to enjoy the monsoon weather.
The warmth and flavours of Maggie make it a beloved food to have during the rainy days.
Next on the list is a comfort food for many of us. Momos or dumplings are a soft and flavourful delight, making them a perfect bite for the monsoon.
How many of us lost count of the number of tea we've in a day? The rainy season is incomplete without a hot cup of masala chai. This comforting and warm beverage is perfect to pair with your monsoon food.
Thanks For Reading!