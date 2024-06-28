7 Monsoon Snacks To Pair With Your Masala Chai

By: Rahul M | June 28, 2024
Onion Pakoda paired with a cup of hot masala chai is a perfect combo to savour during rainy days.
Samosa is not just a popular Indian street food but also a beloved dish to have with tea in the monsoon.
Imagine it's raining heavily, and you're sitting by your balcony with vada pav in one hand and a hot masala chai in another. Isn't this the perfect way to enjoy the monsoon?
Munch on some street-style Bhel Puri and enjoy it with a hot tea during the cold rainy weather.
Kachori is another classic and flavourful dish to savour with chai for your monsoon evening snacks.
Corn Chaat isn't just a healthy snack but also a yummy dish to pair with tea. Have it just by boiling it or add chaat masala; it's flavourful in every way.
Last on the list is Bhakaraadi. This crunchy snack is ideal to have with your evening masala chai.
