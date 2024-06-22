7 Healthy Teas To Sip On This Monsoon, Learn Benefits

By: Rahul M | June 22, 2024
During monsoon, your body is prone to water-borne diseases and viral illness. Tea always remains one of the favourite beverages to have during the rainy season, along with improving our health.
All images from Canva
Ginger Tea is one of the ideal drinks to have that also improves the immunity system. It also aids digestion and lowers inflammation.
A cup of Masala Chai is just what you need during rainy days. The spices in the tea are packed with antioxidant properties that fight infection and viral illness.
Tulsi Tea is a soothing and comforting drink to consume during the cold weather. The antioxidants in the tea promote overall well-being.
Hibiscus Tea improves immunity and reduces blood pressure. Rich in antioxidant properties, this tea also supports heart and liver health.
Next on the list is Peppermint Tea, which aids stomach problems caused by contaminated food or water during the monsoon weather.
Chamomile Tea has several health benefits for our body, including soothing sore throat and reducing menstrual cramps. It is a warm and comforting drink to have for the season.
Cinnamon Tea improves circulation and reduces the risk of respiratory problems during the monsoon.
Thanks For Reading!