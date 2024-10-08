Top 5 Fighter Jets Owned By The Indian Air Force

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 08, 2024
Indian Air Force Day is celebrated annually on October 8 to honor the bravery, dedication, and excellence of the Indian Air Force (IAF)
This day commemorates the establishment of the IAF in 1932 and recognises the critical role it plays in safeguarding India's airspace and national security. Here are top 5 fighter jets owned by the IAF
The Rafale, a twin-engine fighter aircraft from Dassault Aviation, is capable of executing a wide range of missions, both short and long-range
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a versatile multi-role fighter aircraft designed for the Indian Air Force by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
The Mirage 2000, built by Dassault Aviation, is a French-made multi-role fighter that’s been around since 1984. It’s been doing the rounds with the French Air Force and also caught the eye of quite a few other countries
In July 2016, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted the Tejas, a single-seat, single-engine, lightweight supersonic fighter known for its high agility
The MiG-21, the most widely produced supersonic jet fighter in history, has proven to be a remarkably effective aircraft. Despite its age and relatively simple design, skilled pilots have used it to outperform more advanced aircraft over the past several decades
