Indian Air Force Day 2024: 7 Record-Breaking Facts About IAF You Should Know

By: Rahul M | October 08, 2024
Every year, October 8 is observed as Indian Air Force (IAF) Day in the nation. Here are seven interesting facts about IAF you should know:
The Indian Air Force (IAF) was the first branch of the Indian Armed Forces to allow women in combat roles. In 2016, Avani Chaturvedi, Mohana Singh and Bhawana Kanth became the first female fighter pilots in the IAF
Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world, with more than 1,700 aircraft and about 140,000 personnel
IAF Website
The Indian Air Force operates the Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh, near the Chinese border, which is the highest airstrip in the world at 16,614 feet
The IAF is the only air force to have used the Ilyushin Il-76 for combat airlift operations, crucial for transporting troops and equipment during conflicts
Established in 2004, IAF has an elite unit called the Garud Commando Force. They are trained in counter-terrorism, rescue missions, and specialised operations, boosting the IAF's capabilities
IAF Website
In 2013, during the Uttarakhand floods, the IAF launched Operation Rahat, one of the largest humanitarian missions
Lastly, IAF officer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to visit space
IAF Website
