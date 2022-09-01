Top 10 movies of Kichcha Sudeepa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022

Vikrant Rona (2022) - It is a Kannada language, action-adventure thriller film

Makhhi (2012) - It is an Indian Telugu-language, fantasy-action film

Kotikokkadu (2016) - This movie was released in Tamil and Kannada. It is an action movie.

Pailwaan (2019) - The plot of this movie revolves around a wrestler. It was released in 5 languages

Syeraa Narasimha Reddy (2019) - It is a historical-action movie

Dabangg 3 (2019) - Sudeepa plays the antagonist in the movie

Maanikya (2014) - It is an action-drama film and it got excellent response from critics and audience

Bachchan (2013) - It is a psychological action film

Phoonk (2008) - Sudeepa made his Bollywood debut with this film

Rann (2010) - It is a thriller movie based on politics

