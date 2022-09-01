Stunning Bikini Pictures Of Padma Lakshmi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022
Padma Lakshmi turned 52 on September 1
Padma is an Indian-born American writer, author, activist, model, and television host
She has hosted the cooking reality show Top Chef
She received a primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009 and 2020 through 2022
She married Salman Rushdie in 2004 but they later got separated
She has a daughter with businessman Adam Dell
She was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Padma Lakshmi began her modeling career at the age of 21
