Stunning Bikini Pictures Of Padma Lakshmi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022

Padma Lakshmi turned 52 on September 1

Padma is an Indian-born American writer, author, activist, model, and television host

She has hosted the cooking reality show Top Chef

She received a primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009 and 2020 through 2022

She married Salman Rushdie in 2004 but they later got separated

She has a daughter with businessman Adam Dell

She was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Padma Lakshmi began her modeling career at the age of 21

