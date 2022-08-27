Sexy saree pictures of Janhvi Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2022
While fans have crowned Janhvi Kapoor as the spitting image of her mother and late actress Sridevi, it is only when the Bollywood newbie rocks a saree that she reaches the epitome of similarity.
Photo via Instagram
The 'Dhadak' star has left her mark every time she steps out in fashionable avatars, and it wasn’t any less this time as well.
Photo via Instagram
The 25-year-old was spotted wearing a sequined Manish Malhotra saree for the pre-wedding bash of designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.
Photo via Instagram
Meanwhile, Janhvi, who made her debut with the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak', has starred in films such as 'Roohi', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and the Netflix anthology 'Ghost Stories'.
Photo via Instagram
She will next be seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.
Photo via Instagram
They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.
Photo via Instagram
Janhvi has also started training sessions for her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role.
Photo via Instagram
The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7.
Photo via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!