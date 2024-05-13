Times When Indians Graced The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 13, 2024
The biggest cinema event is all set to take place in France; while we await the film gala, there are times when Indian celebs grace the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in style.
Instagram | Deepika Padukone
Actor Sara Ali Khan showcased Indian tradition at Cannes 2023 in a desi look. She donned an ivory lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with minimal jewellery and natural makeup.
Instagram | Sara Ali Khan
Anushka Sharma made her grand debut at Cannes in 2023. She looked mesmerising and dreamy in an off-shoulder ruffled gown by Richard Quinn.
X App | Wrognxvirat
Disney Princess at Cannes! Debuted in 2002, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a frequent attendee at Cannes. She has given some of the most breathtaking looks on the red carpet. The actor has confirmed her presence at the 2024 festival.
X App | My_aishwarya
Deepika, who debuted in 2010, is a true fashion icon at Cannes. In this look, the actor is wearing a vibrant pink gown by Ashi Studio on the 2018 red carpet. The actor is not attending the festival this year.
X App | Rishabh Jain
The desi girl of Bollywood has made many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra adorned a white tulle gown by designer Georges Hobeika with diamond jewellery at the 2017 Cannes.
X App | Helloyouunknown
Stealing the show at Cannes 2022, Hina Khan opted for an off-shoulder lilac gown with minimal diamond jewellery.
X App | Himanshu Aswal
Making a stunning debut at the Cannes Festival in 2023, actor Esha Gupta wore a sultry ivory gown that featured flower details and a super-high slit.
Instagram | Esha Gupta
