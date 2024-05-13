Cannes Film Festival: Iconic Red Carpet Looks Of Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 13, 2024
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been a fashion icon at the Cannes Film Festival, gracing the red carpet with her extravagant and fashionable looks. Deepika served many iconic looks at Cannes 2022, from which one was in a red Louis Vuitton gown and Cartier necklace.
The Fighter actor took everyone's breaths away at the Cannes 2022 with her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. The look featured a blouse with intricate pearl patterns and ruffle details that enhance her elegance and beauty.
Another fashionable look at the film gala in 2022 was a black and gold ensemble by Louis Vuitton. The outfit had huge cape-like sleeves with black fringe details.
Embracing traditional with modernity at the Cannes, she wore an exquisite Sabyasachi saree covered with shimmery gold and black pattern. Her smokey eye look with dangling earrings complemented the look.
Taking the Cannes 2019 by storm, the actor donned a white gown with a giant black bow by Peter Dundas. The dramatic high, sleek ponytail and smokey eye makeup completed the overall fashion.
The star stunned the 2019 red carpet in a lime green gown by Giambattista Valli. The voluminous gown was adorned with ruffle detail, which was paired with a pastel pink bow and flower-detailed pink headband.
Serving a graceful and dreamy look at the Cannes 2018 event, the Pathaan actress opted for a sheer white gown by Zuhair Murad. The floor-length cape and sexy neckline made her fashion standout.
Pretty in Pink! We cannot miss one of her powerful looks at Cannes in a vibrant pink gown by Ashi Studio. With a dramatic silhouette and ruffle pattern, she never misses to leave a lasting impression at the gala.
