Tiger Shroff Birthday: Hottest photos of the Heropanti actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turns 33 on March 2, 2023
Tiger is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood and he has carved a niche for himself in the action genre
The actor has a body to die for and he has been setting fitness goals ever since he stepped into the industry
The actor is often seen flaunting his abs and glutes on social media
It is not a hidden fact that Tiger is also an impeccable dancer
Born as Jai Hemant Shroff on Mach 2, 1990, Tiger is the son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff
On the professional front, Tiger will be soon sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
He will also be seen reuniting with his 'Heropanti' co-star in his upcoming film 'Ganapath'
Tiger has amassed a humongous fan following on social media, thanks to his hot body and droolworthy pictures
He is also one of the best actors when it comes to pulling off dangerous stunts
We wish the actor a happy birthday on his special day
