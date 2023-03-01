Tiger Shroff Birthday: Hottest photos of the Heropanti actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turns 33 on March 2, 2023

Tiger is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood and he has carved a niche for himself in the action genre

The actor has a body to die for and he has been setting fitness goals ever since he stepped into the industry

The actor is often seen flaunting his abs and glutes on social media

It is not a hidden fact that Tiger is also an impeccable dancer

Born as Jai Hemant Shroff on Mach 2, 1990, Tiger is the son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff

On the professional front, Tiger will be soon sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

He will also be seen reuniting with his 'Heropanti' co-star in his upcoming film 'Ganapath'

Tiger has amassed a humongous fan following on social media, thanks to his hot body and droolworthy pictures

He is also one of the best actors when it comes to pulling off dangerous stunts

We wish the actor a happy birthday on his special day

