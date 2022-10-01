This World Coffee Day, here's a look at some Coffee Cocktails

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022
Silly Espresso Ingredients: Blended Scotch Whisky - 60ml In-House Vanilla Pod Syrup - 10ml Chocolate Dunk Sauce - 5ml Arabica Cold Brew - 60ml
Espresso Martin Ingredients: 60ml Belenkaya Vodka 1 Shot Espresso 10ml Chocolate syrup 10ml Hazelnut syrup
Robustly Roasted Ingredients: Vanilla infused Vodka:- 60ml Coffee & Citrus Reduction:- 12.5ml Coffee liquor:- 20ml Coffee Shot:- 30ml
Sly Bounce Ingredients: Vodka -60ml Cold brew coffee -60ml Popcorn Syrup -30 ml
Elephant Espresso Martini Ingredients: 30 ml Absolut Vodka 30 ml homemade coffee liqueur 30 ml Espresso 5 ml Hazelnut Syrup 2 dash Saline Solution
Yazu Style Carajillo Ingredients: 1oz coffee liqueur 2oz vanilla-infused rum 1 Espresso shot cold brew Topped with tonic water and coke
Chill-o Coffee Ingredients: 2 teaspoons of Continental Freeze-Dried granules Water – 50ml Condensed Milk – 40ml (2-3 teaspoons) Milk – 50ml Ice – 3-4 cubes Prep Time: Under 5 mins
Mochaccino Ingredients: 2 teaspoons of Continental Freeze-Dried granules Milk – 70ml 2 teaspoons of any chocolate syrup Cocoa powder (optional) Prep Time: Under 5 mins
Thanks For Reading!