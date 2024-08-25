This Janmashtami Adorn Yourself In The Colours of Lord Krishna

By: Rahul M | August 25, 2024
This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 26, 2024. Check out the list of traditional colours that symbolise Lord Krishna
Wear a peacock-hued ensemble for the Janmashtami celebration. These colours represent the peacock feather, reflecting Lord Krishna
Yellow is another significant shade associated with Bal Gopal, which symbolises direction and light
Pink is a colour associated with Radha and Krishna's beloved Jodi, as it represents love and beauty, as per Hindu mythology
Female devotees can even opt for golden traditional outfits for its rich and deep cultural significance
Men can don ethnic statement pieces in yellow or white hues for a cultural look
Another traditional colour for men is blue. You can wear a kurta, sherwani or bandhgala suit in shades of blue
