This Janmashtami Adorn Yourself In The Colours of Lord Krishna

By: Rahul M | August 25, 2024

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 26, 2024. Check out the list of traditional colours that symbolise Lord Krishna

Canva

Wear a peacock-hued ensemble for the Janmashtami celebration. These colours represent the peacock feather, reflecting Lord Krishna

Yellow is another significant shade associated with Bal Gopal, which symbolises direction and light

Pink is a colour associated with Radha and Krishna's beloved Jodi, as it represents love and beauty, as per Hindu mythology

Female devotees can even opt for golden traditional outfits for its rich and deep cultural significance

Men can don ethnic statement pieces in yellow or white hues for a cultural look

Another traditional colour for men is blue. You can wear a kurta, sherwani or bandhgala suit in shades of blue

Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Janmashtami 2024: Your Fashion Guide To Dress Up Like One Of Lord Krishna's Gopi For The Festive...
Find out More