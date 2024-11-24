These 5 Texting Habits Will Make Someone Lose Interest In You

By: Rahul M | November 24, 2024
From online dating to digital conversation, texting is a big part of modern communication, but certain habits can quickly turn someone off
All images from Canva
Here are five texting mistakes that might make someone lose interest in you:
If you take hours or days to reply, it can make the other person feel like you’re not interested in talking to them. Late replies is a big red flag
Spamming them with messages without waiting for their response can feel overwhelming and push them away instead of gaining interest
Boring replies or one-word responses like "ok" or "fine" can make the conversation dull and uninteresting
If you’re always complaining or focusing on problems, it can create a bad vibe and make them lose interest in you; instead, initiate healthy communication and sharing emotions
Not replying to their questions or skipping over what they say makes them feel like you don’t care. Lastly, ignoring text can be another sign of a red flag
