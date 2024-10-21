The Samurai On Wheels: Kawasaki KLX 230 2024

By: G R Mukesh | October 21, 2024
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is said to be the Japanese bike maker's first dual-purpose in India.
With focus on control over the journey, the bike is embedded with the integrated brake fluid reservoir.
This Kawasaki bike has an engine with an air-cooled, 4-stroke single and a displacement of 233 cc.
The bike has a maximum power of 13.3 kW / 8,000 rpm and a torque of 18.3 N·m / 6,400 rpm.
With the wheelbase of 1,370 mm and a ground clearance of 265 mm, the bike also has seat height of 880 mm.
The Kawasaki bike comes in two shades Lime Green and Battle Grey.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 will take on the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
The Kawasaki KLX 230 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 2.10 lakh.
