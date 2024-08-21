The Royal Family Wagon: Skoda Superb Sleeper

By: G R Mukesh | August 21, 2024
The Skoda Superb Sleeper is an upgrade of the Czech carmaker's long line of popular seda cars.
The Superb Sleeper has been emebllished in shine of the Royal Green metallic paint.
Inside it is oriented in a sleep appearance and upholstered with Cognac leather.
The vehicle is driven by the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot engine, with expanded capbilities.
This engine can power the vehicle to its peak performance of 470bhp and a torque of 488lb.
This Skoda car will take on the the Volkswagen Passat GTE.
The Skoda Superb Sleeper's price is to be disclosed. The 2024 Skoda Superd however is worth Rs 54 lakh.
