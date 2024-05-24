The Pinnacle Of Performance: Corvette Stingray 2024

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 24, 2024
With 495 horsepower offered, the LT2 V8 in the Stingray accelerates to a quarter-mile time of just 11.2 seconds. Its engine is designed to provide any driver with the exhilarating ride they desire.
The standard 8-speed dual-clutch transmission combines manual control and automatic smoothness.
Because it is positioned behind the driver, the naturally aspirated V8 engine provides more power to the back wheels when it matters most.
Drawing inspiration from fighter jets, this cockpit features opulent craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, all encased in real leather.
12-Inch Reconfigurable Diagonal Standard icon for Digital Instrument Display; Wireless Mobile Device Charging 14-Speaker Bose Sound System from the Performance Series.
The retractable roof of the most track-ready Stingray convertible ever is integrated perfectly into the body style. The moment the top falls, the excitement increases.
