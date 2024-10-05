The New Powerhouse In India: BMW M4 CS

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | October 05, 2024

The BMW M4 CS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom).

It features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine that produces 550hp.

Inside, it boasts a flat-bottom Alcantara M steering wheel, M Carbon bucket seats, and the latest BMW curved display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

It includes yellow-tinted daytime-running lights, a red-outlined kidney grille, and M-specific graphics on the head-up display.

It has improved cooling systems and stiffer engine mounts for better responsiveness during extended track sessions.

The model is 20kg lighter due to components made from titanium and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

The M4 CS can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.4 seconds.

