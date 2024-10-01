The Futuristic Electric Ride: BMW CE 02 Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | October 01, 2024
The BMW CE 02 was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,49,900 (ex-showroom).
It comes standard in Cosmic Black with granite grey metallic accents.
The CE 02 is developed in Munich, Germany, and will be manufactured in Hosur, India, in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.
It has a top speed of 95 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3 seconds.
It is powered by a synchronous motor, and delivers 11 kW and 55 Nm of torque.
It is equipped with a 3.9 kWh battery pack.
It features a 3.5-inch TFT display and USB-C charging socket among other features.
