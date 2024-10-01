Revving & Roaring: The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 01, 2024
The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition honors the Ranthambore National Park by blending elements of the car with nature.
This is a limited edition initiative, with only 12 of these cars available in the market.
The car is studded with a 2998 cc engine with a top performance of 394 bhp and a torque of 550 Nm.
According to Range Rover, the car draws inspiration from the character of the tiger in its natural habitat.
Ranthambore is in its DNA, as the car is oriented in a combination of Caraway and light Perlino semi-aniline leather.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS Class and the BMW X7 are some of the other cars in the segment.
The luxury of Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is priced at Rs 4.98 crore.
Thanks For Reading!