The Megatasker: IQOO Z9s Pro Starts Sale On August 23

By: Juviraj Anchil | August 22, 2024
The IQOO Z9s Pro runs on the Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.
The phone is embedded with 5500 mAh (TYP) 5390 mAh (MIN) battery.
The phone has a 50 MP Sony IMX883 OIS rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.
This Z9s Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G mobile system.
The phone comes in two shades, namely, Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange.
In an all-Chinese battle, this phone takes on the Poco F6 and OnePlus Nord CE 4.
The IQOO Z9s Pro will be available at the starting price of Rs. 24,999. The sale starts on August 23.
