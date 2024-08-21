Moto G45 5G: The New Budget 5G Contender

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 21, 2024
Motorola has introduced its latest budget 5G phone, the Moto G45 5G.
The 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 8GB/128GB variant at Rs 12,999.
It has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens on the rear, and a 16MP front camera for selfies.
The Moto G45 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
The phone features a 6.45-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device runs Android 14 with Motorola’s UX skin and also offers a 500 nits peak brightness, orning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
