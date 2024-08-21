Let It Shine, Intelligent By Design: GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

By: G R Mukesh | August 21, 2024
Having your name derived from the highest peak in North America means that you have to work hard to create trucks that are unique and exceptional.
Built to surpass all your expectations, the all-electric First Ever GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is designed to be more than just an electric truck.
The standard feature of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is 4-Wheel Steer, which elevates precision driving by enhancing turning circle and maneuverability.
The cutting-edge Ultium platform, a next-generation propulsion system with a remarkable GM-estimated 440 miles of range.
Furthermore, you can easily customize the viewing experience thanks to its free-form style, which gives you instant control over what is visible.
Like your smartphone and tablet, the 16.8" diagonal center touch screen is simple to use and easy to see.
When properly equipped, the Ultium battery in the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 can run your home's essential appliances and services for up to 21 days.
From grille to gate, Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has undergone a complete redesign.
