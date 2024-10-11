McLaren W1: A Marvel Redefining Speed

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | October 11, 2024

The McLaren W1 features a unique 'Active Long Tail' rear wing, which extends 300mm back and generates up to 650kg of downforce.

It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.7 second.

The W1's design incorporates carbon fiber and aluminum components.

It boasts a 1,258 brake horsepower (bhp), through its rear wheels.

It features an 'anhedral' doors, inspired by fighter jets.

The Race Active Chassis Control (RCC) system uses a titanium torsion bar.

The hydraulic braking system can bring the car from 62 mph to a complete stop in just 29 meters.

